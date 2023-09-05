Innovative Guest Feedback Strategy for Exceptional Results

Soliciting feedback from customers can often be a challenge for businesses. However, Zack Oates and his team at Ovation have developed a proven strategy that not only encourages guest feedback but also establishes a personal connection, resulting in exceptional results.

Oates recognized a critical flaw in conventional feedback methods – it was too difficult for guests to share their feedback. He explained to Shawn P. Walchef of Cali BBQ Media that “Because the solutions are so bad, guests don’t give feedback. You miss out on over 99% of your guests’ feedback because you make it too hard to give that feedback.”

To address this issue, Ovation implemented a simple solution: a two-question survey delivered via text message. This digital “table touch” engages customers immediately and makes it much easier for them to give feedback and reviews. The survey also offers incentives, such as a chance to win a $100 gift card, to encourage participation.

Ovation’s integration with various platforms like the Toast POS has enabled direct engagement with customers and opened valuable channels for communication. Oates emphasizes that their strategy not only garners feedback but also nurtures customer relationships, which is crucial to Ovation’s success.

While technology plays a role in facilitating this process, Oates believes that true customer loyalty is achieved through genuine human connection. He states, “At the end of the day, regardless of how much technology is in between you and I, it’s about that human connection.”

Ovation’s approach has shown that investing in building genuine relationships through authentic storytelling is more valuable than solely focusing on investor hype. Oates explains, “The way that I look at it is when you’re able to tell your story, then you’re able to connect to that person.”

By creating an environment where customers feel empowered to share their thoughts and are met with genuine interest, Ovation has unlocked the key to consistent feedback and customer loyalty. Their success demonstrates that while technology is necessary, it is human connections that truly make a lasting impact in the restaurant industry.

Source: Entrepreneur