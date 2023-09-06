YouTube Testing Playable Games with Select Users

YouTube is experimenting with playable games, introducing a new “Playables” section on the site that allows users to play games on both the desktop website and mobile devices. The feature is currently being tested with a limited number of users, and there is no published list of game titles at this time.

One of the games included in the YouTube Playables experiment is Stack Bounce, which involves a 3D ball bouncing on top of rings that players must smash through with well-timed clicks. This game is already available on Google’s minigames service, GameSnacks.

To check if you have access to the games experiment, look for the “Playables” section on the YouTube homepage alongside other content. With the addition of games, YouTube expands its range of entertainment options, which already include shortform videos, movies, video game streams, music, TV service, and podcasts.

YouTube is not the only streaming platform venturing into gaming. Netflix is also making its own foray into video games, while popular social media app TikTok has introduced games for a limited number of users and experimented with features that allow streamers to play with their viewers. Additionally, YouTube’s parent company, Google, discontinued its cloud streaming service, Stadia, earlier this year.

Despite the discontinuation of Stadia, Google’s gaming presence remains strong, especially when its games are presented in online spaces where users frequently encounter them, such as Google’s homepage with Doodles. By integrating games into YouTube, the platform is likely to attract more users who are interested in engaging with interactive content while scrolling through videos.

