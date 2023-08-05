YouTube Introduces Enhanced 1080p Playback Option for Premium Subscribers

YouTube has added a new feature to its Premium subscription service, offering an “enhanced bitrate” option for 1080p playback on desktop around the world. This new feature can be found in the dropdown resolution menu and appears above the regular 1080p option. Users who click on it will be prompted to subscribe to Premium if they are not already a subscriber.

The 1080p Premium option was initially tested earlier this year, with YouTube describing it as a version of 1080p that provides more information per pixel, resulting in a higher-quality viewing experience. By increasing the bitrate, which measures the amount of video data transferred within a specific timeframe, viewers can enjoy better quality without needing to watch in a higher resolution.

While 4K videos are available on YouTube, they require streaming a larger file, which may not be feasible for all connections and can consume a significant portion of data allowances.

Previously, the enhanced 1080p option was rolled out on iOS devices a few months ago, but now it is available to a wider audience. However, it’s important to note that YouTube has recently increased the prices for its Premium subscription, raising the monthly fee from $12 to $14 and the annual fee from $120 to $140. Subscribing to Premium not only removes ads from the viewing experience but also provides additional features like offline viewing and background playback.