The Galaxy Z Flip 5 Survives 400,000 Folds in a Test

Samsung’s latest flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, has proven to be quite durable in a recent test conducted by YouTuber Mrkeybrd. Over the course of multiple days, the phone was continuously folded and unfolded by a series of testers, and it managed to withstand a remarkable 400,000 folds. This is more than double the number of folding cycles that the Motorola Razr Plus could survive.

While Mrkeybrd’s test is not as scientific as the robotic automated folding and unfolding shown in Samsung’s promotional materials, it aimed to mimic the real-world stresses that actual users might put the phone through. The experiment involved variations in the speed and force applied during folding and unfolding.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 did not fail suddenly. Around 223,000 folds, the phone developed a hinge fault, and towards the end of the test, it started springing open on its own. However, it remained generally usable until it reached the 400,000-fold mark. At that point, it was subjected to a water and flour test, after which its hinge became increasingly unusable and a pink line appeared on the screen, leading to the end of the experiment.

One can speculate that the phone’s IPX8 water resistance rating might have played a role in its deterioration. Although it can survive being submerged in water, it is not protected against dust. Despite this, if the phone were folded and unfolded approximately 100 times a day, it could still last over 10 years based on its ability to withstand 400,000 folds.

In comparison, the Motorola Razr performed much worse, lasting only 126,266 folds. This suggests that the Razr is not as durable as Samsung’s competing device.

It should be noted that in a similar test last year, Mrkeybrd folded and unfolded the Galaxy Z Flip 3 approximately 418,500 times before ending the experiment. However, the phone started failing to stay closed much earlier in the test, indicating that interpretation is necessary when determining the number of folds a foldable phone can truly endure.