Blockchain YouTuber Loses $60,000 in Cryptocurrency and NFTs During Livestream

Summary: Ivan Bianco, a prominent blockchain gaming-focused YouTuber known for his channel Fraternidade Crypto, recently suffered a significant loss after accidentally revealing his crypto wallets’ seed phrases during a livestream. The revelation allowed unknown individuals to take control of his wallets and reportedly steal almost $60,000 worth of cryptocurrency and NFTs.

During the livestream, Bianco unknowingly displayed a document containing his seed phrases, granting access to his wallets and enabling the theft. Distraught, Bianco later addressed his subscribers in a subsequent livestream, tearfully explaining the situation. He attempted to create a new wallet after realizing his mistake, but it was too late, as the funds from two wallets had already been taken within minutes.

Bianco disclosed that approximately $50,800 worth of MATIC and $5,750 worth of ETH were stolen. Additionally, smaller amounts of crypto were allegedly taken by other users. Bianco confirmed the loss of about $60,000 worth of tokens and NFTs in total.

Following the incident, Bianco filed a police report and stated that he would collaborate with the community to recover his funds. He also mentioned an interaction with the individual responsible, who expressed remorse for their actions before abruptly ending the call.

Interestingly, the wallet that initially stole the majority of the funds returned the MATIC to Bianco afterward, resulting in a return of approximately $50,000 worth of cryptocurrency. Although some questioned the legitimacy of these events, Bianco reiterated that he did not take any action to recover the funds and emphasized his intention not to disclose the identity of the thief.

Bianco intends to track down the other individuals who allegedly stole smaller amounts from his wallet. He hopes that his livestreamed incident will serve as a cautionary tale for others and prevent them from experiencing a similar loss.

