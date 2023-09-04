Controversy Surrounding Gender Pronouns in Starfield

The highly anticipated video game Starfield, developed by Bethesda and directed by Todd Howard, is set to release in 2023. However, the game has already sparked controversy, particularly regarding its approach to gender pronouns. While bugs and glitches are expected in a game of this scale, the discussion around gender pronouns extends beyond the gaming community.

In a passionate and expletive-filled video on YouTube, HeelVsBabyface expressed his frustration with the inclusion of gender pronouns in Starfield. He argued that it detracts from the immersive experience and accused Bethesda of imposing their “crap ideology” on players. His video went viral, but there were many who strongly disagreed with his viewpoint.

Starfield features detailed character customization, including the option to choose gender pronouns at the start of the game. However, this is just one aspect of the extensive character creation process. Divided into five categories – Biometric ID, Body, Face, Background, and Traits – players have numerous options to customize their character.

Biometric ID serves as a base outline, with over forty options available. Players can also visit a genetics facility in the game to make further changes. The Body category allows for customization of body types and walking animations. The Face tab offers a wide range of options for customizing facial features. Background provides detailed backstories for the player’s character, adding personality and depth. Lastly, Traits allow players to choose up to three unique characteristics for their character.

It is important to note that discussions around gender pronouns in video games reflect ongoing societal debates. The inclusion of these options in Starfield aims to provide players with a more inclusive and personalized gaming experience. Bethesda’s decision has undoubtedly triggered a response from both supporters and critics alike.

