YouTube Changes Home Page for Users with Disabled Watch History

YouTube has announced a new update regarding its home page for users who have disabled their watch history. The video-sharing platform’s home feed will no longer appear for those with their viewing history turned off and “no significant prior watch history.” Instead, users will be greeted with a more streamlined browsing experience, featuring only the search bar and guide menu.

According to a blog post by YouTube, the change aims to disable features that require watch history to provide video recommendations for users with disabled watch history. As a result, the home feed, which contains recommended videos, will no longer be visible. Instead, users will be able to easily search, browse subscribed channels, and explore topic tabs.

YouTube assures users that these changes will be implemented gradually over the next few months. The company believes that this update will clarify which YouTube features rely on watch history to provide video recommendations, while also providing a more streamlined experience for those who prefer to search rather than browse recommendations.

Once the update is rolled out to an individual’s account, they will have the option to change their watch history settings and switch views at any time. This toggle can be found in a dedicated section on the My Google Activity settings page.

This update from YouTube aims to cater to users who have chosen to disable their watch history and prioritize the browsing experience for these individuals. By eliminating the home feed for those with disabled watch history, YouTube aims to offer a more personalized and focused user experience, tailored to each user’s preferences.