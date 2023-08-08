YouTube Disables Recommendation Tools for Users with Watch History Turned Off

YouTube is making changes to its homepage for users who have their watch history turned off. In an announcement made by Google, the company stated that if a user has their YouTube watch history turned off and does not have a significant prior watch history, they will no longer see features that require watch history for personalized recommendations. Instead, these users will only see the search bar on the homepage, along with buttons for Shorts, Subscriptions, and Library.

This change is being introduced as part of a “new viewer experience” and aims to provide a more streamlined interface for users who prefer searching over browsing recommendations. It could be seen as a welcome change for users who find it frustrating to sift through thumbnails to find the play button. However, it could also be a tactic to encourage users to turn their watch history back on.

Google plans to roll out this feature gradually over the next few months, although some users have already reported seeing the change. Instead of recommended videos, users with watch history turned off will see a notice informing them that their watch history is off and that they can change their settings to receive tailored video recommendations.

It is still unclear how widely this feature has been implemented, as some users have reported seeing personalized recommendations in their home feeds even after turning off their watch history and erasing their video history.

Overall, YouTube’s decision to disable recommendation tools for users with watch history turned off reflects the company’s aim to provide a more transparent and tailored viewing experience for its users.