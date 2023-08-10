YouTube Will Display Blank Home Page When Watch History is Turned Off

YouTube is making changes to its recommendation algorithm for users who choose to turn off their watch history. If users deactivate their watch history, their home page will be empty and devoid of recommended videos. Instead, users will be able to see the search bar, the left-hand guide menu, and explore Topic tabs. This change aims to provide clarity on which YouTube features rely on watch history for video recommendations and streamline the experience for those who prefer searching rather than browsing recommendations.

YouTube will roll out these changes gradually over the next few months. Currently, users are presented with a page filled with video thumbnails and links that are suggested based on their watch history. After the update, users will have the option to turn on their watch history whenever they desire, which can be done through the My Google Activity settings page.

By offering a blank home page when watch history is turned off, YouTube gives users the freedom to search for videos without being influenced by the platform’s recommendations. It also ensures that their watch history does not contribute to Google’s algorithms.

These alterations aim to enhance user experience and cater to different preferences. Whether users want personalized recommendations or prefer to search on their own, YouTube is adapting to accommodate both options.