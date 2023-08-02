CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Google Experimenting with AI-Generated Summaries for YouTube Videos

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 2, 2023
Google has started experimenting with the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically generate video summaries on YouTube. These summaries will only be available for a limited number of English-language videos and users. They will appear on YouTube’s watch and search pages and aim to provide a brief overview of a video’s content without replacing the manual description written by a human.

According to a support page notice dated July 31st, Google is testing the AI-generated summaries to make it easier for viewers to read a quick summary and decide if a video is right for them. The support page also mentioned that users interested in participating in YouTube experiments can sign up at youtube.com/new, though certain tests may require a YouTube Premium subscription.

A Google spokesperson confirmed that the company is testing this new feature, using generative AI to create video summaries. The spokesperson stated that YouTube viewers may see these auto-generated summaries when watching English-language vlogs, shopping-related videos, and how-to videos on mobile devices.

This experiment is part of Google’s broader efforts to explore the potential of generative AI technology. In May, Google announced a Play Store feature that aimed to use generative AI to summarize app user reviews. The company has also been developing other AI initiatives, such as a new Search Generative Experience and Duet AI tools for its Workspace productivity apps.

Other companies have also attempted to use AI to automatically generate summaries of online content. For instance, Artifact recently launched a summary feature for news articles. If Google’s AI-generated video summaries receive a wider rollout, it could potentially impact how YouTube creators structure their videos. Content creators already aim to please YouTube’s recommendation algorithm, and the introduction of AI-generated summaries may further influence their video creation process.

As this experiment progresses, it will be interesting to observe how creators adapt their content to cater to both human viewers and Google’s AI understanding.

