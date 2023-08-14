YouTube Introduces Timer to Combat Ad-Blockers

Google has been experimenting with various methods to combat users who use ad-blockers on its YouTube video streaming site. One of the earlier tests involved informing users that ad-blockers are not permitted on YouTube, and offering them three options to react to this prompt. The main options include configuring the content blocker to allow ads on YouTube or subscribing to the paid service YouTube Premium. The third option, which is less prominent, allows users to simply close the prompt and continue using YouTube.

However, Google is now making it less convenient for users to choose the close option. Instead of displaying a close icon, YouTube is now showing a timer that users have to wait between 30 to 60 seconds before they can close the prompt and start using the site again. This change seems to be aimed at discouraging users from bypassing the prompt.

The revised prompt has been noticed by Reddit users and it appears to affect different content blockers, including uBlock Origin. However, not all users are experiencing these prompts, suggesting Google is still testing their effectiveness. Interestingly, YouTube has also added the timer to another prompt currently being trialed on the site. This prompt warns users that the video player will be blocked after watching three videos.

Previously, users could immediately close the prompt with a close button. But now, with the updated version, the timer is also included, forcing users to wait before they can start watching the limited three videos. There is also a third prompt that blocks access to YouTube entirely, stating that ad-blockers violate the site’s terms of service.

Users who encounter these prompts have a few options to bypass them, such as watching videos in Incognito Mode with content blocking enabled, using alternative web browsers with built-in ad-blockers or content blockers, or using dedicated programs and apps specifically designed for YouTube. Some content blockers will also regularly update to address the latest prompts on YouTube.

In addition to these measures, Google recently announced a price increase for YouTube Premium, raising the monthly subscription cost from $11.99 to $13.99 per month. It remains to be seen how effective these anti-ad-blocking measures will be and how users will respond to them.