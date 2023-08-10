YouTube Allows Users to Disable Video Recommendations

YouTube now offers a feature that allows users to watch videos without being bombarded by endless recommendations. This recent update is aimed at users who find the constant video suggestions frustrating.

Previously, YouTube entertained users by recommending content that was relatable to the videos they were watching. However, the platform has introduced a new setting that gives users the option to opt out of these recommendations. It is important to note that users with a limited watch history will notice this change more than those with a long viewing history.

By turning off the YouTube watch history, users can disable video recommendations. However, it is important to consider that this will also affect other features that rely on the watch history, such as the YouTube home feed.

The watch history feature is useful for finding videos tailored to individual preferences. It fills the home feed with numerous suggestions based on viewing habits. However, YouTube acknowledges that some users prefer to avoid recommendations by clearing their search history and using the search bar to find videos instead.

To disable the watch history, users can sign in to their account and tap the three horizontal lines located in the upper left-hand menu. From there, they can select ‘history’ and toggle off the ‘watch history’ option. This section also allows users to manage and clear all watch and search history. It is important to note that users have the flexibility to turn the watch history back on at any time.

Once the watch history is deactivated, the YouTube home feed will only display the search bar and the guide menu on the left-hand side of the platform. The home screen will no longer provide a video recommendation feed, library, history, watch later lists, and liked videos. However, users can still manually search for videos and browse through subscribed channels. They can also discover new content through the Topics tabs.

These changes will be rolled out gradually over the next few months, so users should be patient if they do not see the updates immediately. For detailed instructions on managing watch history, users can visit YouTube’s Help page. Additionally, My Google Activity provides further instructions and information about activity controls.