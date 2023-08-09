YouTube Disables Video Recommendations for Users with Watch History Turned Off

YouTube has announced a new update that disables video recommendations for users who have their watch history turned off. This update aims to solve the problem of a cluttered and chaotic homepage for those who prefer not to be bothered by suggested videos.

Previously, YouTube users would see thumbnails and recommendations based on their watch history settings on their home feed. However, with the latest update, users can now turn off their watch history and enjoy a simpler homepage experience. The homepage will only consist of a search bar and a left-hand guide menu with shortcuts to Subscriptions, Shorts, and Library.

Google, YouTube’s parent company, stated that the new update was designed to clarify which YouTube features rely on watch history for video recommendations and make it easier for those who prefer searching rather than browsing recommendations. The changes will roll out gradually over the next few months.

In other YouTube news, some iOS users have been complaining about buffering issues while watching live content on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels. YouTube has acknowledged the issue and is currently working on a solution. The problem seems to affect iOS devices, such as iPhones and iPads, as content keeps freezing. However, viewers do not encounter this buffering issue when watching the same content on Android devices, TVs, or other devices.

It is advisable for affected users to keep an eye out for updates from YouTube regarding the resolution of the buffering problem on iOS devices.