YouTube Music Redesigns “Now Playing” Screen with Enhanced Comments Feature

YouTube Music has announced a new and improved “Now Playing” screen that includes a revamped comments section. This update, available for both iOS and Android devices, aims to create a more interactive and social experience within the app.

The enhanced comments feature prominently displays comments from the official music video on YouTube, allowing users to read and write comments directly from the app. This fosters engagement among the YouTube Music community and encourages users to interact with each other.

To access the comments section, users can simply tap on the dedicated comments button located beneath the cover art. This reveals a panel on the screen, providing instant access to the comment section. Alongside the comments, users will find icons for actions such as liking/disliking the content, saving, sharing, downloading, and creating a radio station. Previously, these options were hidden and only accessible by tapping on the album cover.

In addition to the new comments feature, YouTube Music has been actively enhancing its platform for music enthusiasts. A recent update introduced a live lyrics feature, available globally on Android and iOS devices. This upgrade enhances the Lyrics tab in the Now Playing interface, featuring larger text and improved spacing for better readability. The lyrics page also dynamically updates as the song progresses.

Furthermore, YouTube’s parent company is experimenting with a new feature on Android that allows users to search for songs by humming. This experimental feature allows participants to switch from YouTube’s voice search to the new song search function. Users can hum or record a snippet of the song they are looking for, and the system will identify the song based on the audio input.

YouTube Music’s redesigned “Now Playing” screen with the enhanced comments feature offers users a more engaging and interactive music experience. With these updates, YouTube Music continues to improve and provide new features for its users.

Sources:

– 9to5Google