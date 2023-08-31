YouTube Music Introduces New Social Feature on Now Playing Page

YouTube Music has introduced a new redesign of its Now Playing page that is now available on both iOS and Android devices. One of the notable features of this update is the addition of a social element to the app. Users can now read and post comments directly on the Now Playing page, a feature that was previously limited to playlists.

According to screenshots shared by 9to5 Google, the comments section on the Now Playing page may include comments from several years ago. It appears that Google is populating this section with comments from related YouTube videos, providing a social interaction aspect to the music streaming platform.

Aside from the new comment feature, the updated design brings several other changes. The cover art of the currently playing song is now bigger, and the song titles and artist names have been repositioned to hug the left side of the screen. Additionally, there is now a carousel with buttons for various actions, such as commenting, giving a thumbs up or thumbs down to a track, saving songs to a playlist, sharing, downloading, and accessing the radio feature.

Previously, many of these actions required an extra tap to access, but now they are easily accessible through the carousel of buttons. The design of these buttons closely resembles the ones found below videos on the YouTube video player.

Furthermore, the update makes more controls easily accessible at the bottom of the screen, enhancing user convenience. While the new design is gradually rolling out, users should expect to see these changes in the near future.

In conclusion, YouTube Music’s latest redesign of the Now Playing page brings a new social feature to the app, allowing users to read and post comments directly on the page. The updated design also includes a larger cover art, repositioned song titles and artist names, and a carousel of buttons for various actions. These changes aim to improve user experience and make music streaming more interactive.

