YouTube Music Adds Comments Section to “Now Playing” Screen

YouTube Music, the dedicated music app by Google, has continued to roll out new features to enhance user experience. The recent updates include Live Lyrics and the ability to search for songs by humming their tunes. Now, YouTube Music has added a comments section on the “Now Playing” screen.

The comments section is one of the multiple options available above the seek bar in the app. Users can find options such as “Like,” “Dislike,” “Save,” “Share,” “Download,” and “Radio.” By tapping on the comments option, users can read existing comments and leave their own comments, making the experience more engaging and interactive.

Currently, the comments section seems to be available only to a small number of users, as confirmed by a few members of the Times of India-Gadgets Now team. However, the new feature is expected to roll out to more users on both iOS and Android devices in the near future.

In addition to the comments section, YouTube Music has made other noteworthy changes to its platform. The song/video toggle, for example, is now white instead of matching the background color of the “Now Playing” screen.

Furthermore, YouTube Music recently introduced the “Samples” tab, a personalized music discovery feature that allows users to explore and discover new music. This feature was designed to provide viewers with samples of new music and enhance the overall music discovery experience.

It’s worth mentioning that YouTube Music also launched the Live Lyrics feature, which allows users to easily follow the lyrics of a song. This feature is similar to what was already available on Spotify.

Overall, these new features on YouTube Music aim to provide users with a more interactive and engaging music streaming experience. Whether it’s the ability to leave comments, discover new music, or follow along with lyrics, YouTube Music continues to enhance its platform to cater to the diverse preferences of its users.

Sources:

– Times of India-Gadgets Now