New YouTube Music Redesign Adds Comments to Now Playing

YouTube Music has introduced a new redesign of the Now Playing feature on Android and iOS, including the addition of a comments section. This update comes shortly after the launch of real-time lyrics on the platform. The redesigned Now Playing screen features larger cover art with rounded corners, and the play/pause button and Song/Video switcher are now white instead of being themed. A carousel with pill-shaped buttons has been added, allowing users to easily access actions such as thumbs up/down, comments, save (add to playlist), share, download, and radio. Previously, some of these options were hidden by default and required tapping on the artwork. The new design places more controls at the bottom of the Now Playing screen, making them more easily accessible.

One of the major new additions is the ability to read and write comments. The comment panel, borrowed from the main YouTube app, adds a social element to YouTube Music that was previously limited to playlists. Users can now connect with other fans and share their thoughts on songs, videos, and podcast episodes. The redesigned Now Playing screen is currently rolling out on YouTube Music for Android and iOS, although it may not yet be available on all devices.

This update is part of YouTube Music’s ongoing efforts to enhance the user experience and create a more engaging platform for music lovers. By adding comments to the Now Playing screen, users can now interact with each other and express their opinions and thoughts on the content they are enjoying. This brings a new level of social interaction to the music streaming experience and encourages community engagement.

