YouTube Music Introduces “Samples” Tab for Personalized Video Content Discovery

YouTube Music is undergoing a major update with the introduction of the “Samples” tab, aiming to enhance the discovery of personalized video content. This new tab is located between the Home and Explore tabs and bears a resemblance to Instagram Reels and TikTok. However, the 30-second content showcased in the Samples tab is not YouTube Shorts but rather music videos and other artist-uploaded content that has been specially cropped for YouTube Music.

The goal of the Samples feed is to promote music discovery, particularly for users who primarily engage with audio content. It not only features music videos but also officially recorded live shows and other formats. This new feature aligns with YouTube Music’s competitive advantage, which lies in its extensive library of official and user-generated content. By tapping into the popularity of short-form videos, YouTube Music aims to make music discovery an effortless and enjoyable experience for users.

The Samples feature offers a personalized infinite feed tailored to users’ music preferences. It focuses on highlighting high-quality content rather than solely showcasing viral or trending videos. Users might encounter the latest releases from up-and-coming artists or discover hidden gems from legacy artists. Notably, the Samples feed remains ad-free for both free and Premium users.

The YouTube Music team views the Samples feature as a tool for users to browse until they find something intriguing, using it as a starting point for their listening sessions. The user interface includes a YouTube Music logo in the top-left corner and a column of buttons on the right. Liking a Sample saves the audio version to the Liked Music playlist, while selecting “Play” starts the music video in the Now Playing UI. Swiping up to the next Sample ensures that previously viewed content will not resurface.

Additionally, users have the option to add Samples to playlists, view related short-form videos from the main YouTube app, and share Samples with others. The rollout of the Samples tab has begun for YouTube Music on both Android and iOS platforms and will be available globally for both free and Premium users.