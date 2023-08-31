YouTube Music Now Allows Users to Comment on Videos Directly from the App

YouTube Music has introduced a new feature that allows users to comment on videos directly from the app. The redesigned Now Playing screen includes a comments section from whichever YouTube video is being played. This update is now available for iOS and Android users.

In addition to the comments section, YouTube Music has made other interface updates. The Now Playing screen now includes larger album art, and a new line of horizontally swipeable buttons has been added above the progress bar. These buttons include options to save, share, download, listen to the radio, and access the comments section. The like/dislike buttons have also been moved in line with the new buttons, aligning the track name and album to the left of the screen.

To access the comments section, users can tap on the dedicated button in the side-scrolling menu. This opens a familiar interface that closely resembles the comments section on the regular YouTube app. It displays existing comments from the YouTube upload. It is currently unclear whether the comments section will be available for all songs or only those with a corresponding video.

While the new Now Playing interface could be tested, the comments section was not yet available for testing at the time of the report. Users can check if they have access to the feature by force stopping YouTube Music on Android and reopening it with the updated app version. If the comments section appears, users can leave their comments directly from the app.

