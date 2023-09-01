WhatsApp Rolling Out Redesigned Interface for iOS and Android Users

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is in the process of rolling out a redesigned interface for both iOS and Android users. The redesign, which is being implemented globally, aims to enhance the user experience and make the app more visually appealing.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the rollout of the redesign is currently underway. This means that users will soon start seeing the new interface on their devices.

The redesigned interface includes changes to the chat screens, settings menu, and other parts of the app. The chat screens now have a cleaner and more modern look, with rounded profile pictures and a new font for the chat bubbles. The settings menu has also been revamped to make it easier for users to navigate and find the options they need.

One of the major changes in the redesigned interface is the introduction of a new feature called “Disappearing Mode.” This feature allows users to set messages to disappear after a certain period of time, offering more privacy and security for sensitive conversations.

Overall, the redesigned interface aims to improve the user experience by making the app more intuitive and visually appealing. It is expected to be well-received by WhatsApp users around the world.

Sources:

– 9to5Google (No URL provided)