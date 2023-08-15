YouTube Music Introduces Samples to Aid Music Discovery

YouTube Music has unveiled a new feature called Samples, which aims to assist users in discovering new music. This feature can be found in a dedicated tab within the YouTube Music app. Samples offers a continuous feed of short segments from music videos in a format reminiscent of TikTok. The personalized feed presents a wide range of music genres to cater to the user’s preferences.

By tapping on a sample, users can play the entire song, watch the full music video, add it to a playlist, or even create a short video with it as the soundtrack. YouTube has the advantage of offering all of these functions within a single app, including podcast streaming and more, emphasizing its goal of becoming a comprehensive platform for audio content.

In the world of music discovery, platforms like YouTube Music rely heavily on effective and engaging mechanisms. Merely providing access to popular artists is no longer a distinguishing factor. These platforms are now competing to be the go-to destination for music enthusiasts to explore, share, and connect with new music. TikTok currently dominates the space, with many songs gaining popularity through dances, skits, or reaction videos. Typically, the viral sections of songs on TikTok are the most memorable and catchy parts. Responding to this trend, TikTok has launched its own dedicated music app, TikTok Music, aiming to capture the entire music listening experience. YouTube is taking a similar approach by offering Samples, which provides users with the best moments from a diverse selection of songs, encouraging them to explore the complete tracks.

Samples draws similarities to Spotify’s recent redesign, which also incorporated elements inspired by TikTok. While Spotify faced criticism for its redesign, YouTube’s approach of integrating Samples as a tab within the app may avoid such controversy. Nevertheless, it clearly demonstrates the power of the vertical scroll format in facilitating music discovery and introducing users to new content.