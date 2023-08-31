YouTube Music Unveils Redesigned “Now Playing” Screen with New Comments Section

YouTube Music has recently introduced a redesigned “Now Playing” screen, and one of the most notable updates is the addition of a new comments section. Users can now read and write comments directly within the app, enhancing the social aspect of the platform. This revamped feature is available on iOS and Android devices starting today.

The comments button can be found below the cover art. Upon selecting it, a panel slides up, showcasing existing comments from the official music video on YouTube. Users can also contribute their own comments, fostering a more engaging and interactive experience.

In addition to the comments section, the latest redesign of the “Now Playing” screen includes several other enhancements. The buttons for like/dislike, save, share, download, and radio, which were previously hidden, are now more accessible underneath the song title. This change facilitates users’ interactions with these essential features.

Furthermore, the song/video toggle on the redesigned screen is now displayed in white, creating a distinct contrast with the background color.

This update comes on the heels of YouTube Music’s introduction of “Samples,” a TikTok-style short-form video feed featuring official music videos and live footage from YouTube’s extensive catalog. The addition of the comments section and the various other improvements aim to make YouTube Music a more immersive and enjoyable platform for music lovers.

