YouTube Music Introduces Samples, a Vertical Video Feed for Music Discovery

YouTube Music has joined the trend of platforms offering a vertical video feed similar to TikTok. The new feature, called Samples, provides users with a one-tap way to quickly sample and discover new music. Located in a separate tab at the bottom of the app, Samples offers short vertical video clips of songs that align with users’ taste profiles. The algorithm behind Samples aims to strike a balance between familiar artists and new discoveries, pulling clips that users have not previously watched.

Each clip lasts for only 30 seconds, but it provides users with a sense of the song. If a user is not interested in a particular song, they can simply swipe up to move on to the next one. The goal of Samples is to serve as a starting point for a longer listening session, introducing users to new artists and songs.

Samples comes with various controls, including a thumbs-up button to save songs to a “liked songs” playlist, the ability to save songs to custom playlists, and a play button to listen to a song in full. Additionally, the app features a “Shorts” button that redirects users to the main YouTube app, where they can find other Shorts clips using the selected audio and create their own clips with the song. The share button enables users to easily share links to the song on other social media platforms.

However, there are some navigation issues with Samples. It is not always clear where users will end up in the app when they switch views. Some users have experienced being thrown back into the Samples view after rotating their phone or hiding the player interface. Despite these minor glitches, Samples has proven to be a useful addition to the YouTube Music app, providing users with a way to discover new music while also catering to their personal preferences.