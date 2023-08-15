YouTube Music Introduces Samples, a TikTok-Esque Feature for Music Discovery

YouTube Music has unveiled a new in-app feature called Samples, allowing users to scroll through short music video clips from their favorite artists and discover new songs. Aimed at engaging younger listeners who are accustomed to quick videos on social media, Samples aims to provide a fresh and engaging music discovery experience.

The feature builds on YouTube Music’s existing ability to toggle between video and audio-only versions of songs. With Samples, algorithmically-selected video clips are used to expand listeners’ horizons without straying too far from their initial preferences. Users can easily add songs to playlists and create radio stations based on the clips they come across while scrolling.

Gregor Dodson, a director of product management at YouTube Music, emphasizes the importance of music fans discovering new music. While they may be eager to find new artists, their behavior suggests they rarely listen to new music. Dodson hopes that Samples will aid in the discovery process, particularly for the younger generation of listeners.

Owned by Google, YouTube Music previously introduced YouTube Shorts in the US in 2021, drawing inspiration from TikTok. The platform’s connection to YouTube remains a distinguishing factor, with user preferences and behaviors across both platforms influencing recommendations.

YouTube Music’s Samples tab has a global release, offering users a personalized experience based on their geographic location and language preferences. This broad availability allows fans of specific genres or artists from different countries to access content catered to their interests, showcasing the platform’s international appeal.

As streaming services compete for a loyal Gen Z audience, YouTube Music’s integration of TikTok-like features aims to attract and retain younger listeners. Spotify, the market leader in music streaming, cited the growing number of young listeners as a key factor contributing to its continued dominance in a recent earnings report.

YouTube Music offers both individual subscriptions and bundled options with YouTube Premium, providing an ad-free experience across both platforms. When considering streaming options, it’s essential to evaluate the offerings of different platforms, including Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, and YouTube Music, to determine the best fit for individual preferences.

By introducing Samples, YouTube Music aims to provide a captivating music discovery experience that keeps pace with evolving user preferences and behaviors, attracting new listeners and maintaining its position in the competitive music streaming landscape.