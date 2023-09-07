Google Testing Longer, Fewer Ads on YouTube TV App

Google is conducting tests on the YouTube app for TVs to improve the viewing experience of ads. The company is experimenting with displaying fewer but longer ads, aiming to create a traditional commercial break similar to linear TV programming. The goal is to better cater to users watching long-form content.

In addition to this, YouTube is also exploring ways to update the ad timer on the TV app. Currently, the app shows the length of a particular ad, along with a placeholder indicating the number of ads in the break. However, this doesn’t provide clear information on the duration of the entire ad break. YouTube intends to introduce a new timer that focuses on the total time of the ad break in order to address this issue.

YouTube’s efforts to improve the ad experience on TVs is significant considering the platform’s growing popularity in this medium. In April alone, the company reached 150 million people through connected TVs in the US. Moreover, users are currently watching over 700 million hours of YouTube content on TV screens daily.

This isn’t the only change YouTube has implemented in recent months. The platform introduced a multiview feature earlier in the year, allowing users to watch multiple sports games simultaneously. In June, this feature was expanded to include non-sports content as well.

However, YouTube’s ad control options for creators are being limited. Starting in November, creators will no longer be able to choose between pre-roll, post-roll, skippable, and non-skippable ads. Instead, YouTube’s own system will determine the format, while creators will only have the option to turn ads on or off. They will still be able to manually insert ads during a live stream.

With these changes, Google aims to enhance the overall ad experience on YouTube’s TV app, attracting even more users and advertisers to the platform.

