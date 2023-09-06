YouTube Launches In-App Platform for Bite-Sized Games

YouTube has introduced a new in-app platform for bite-sized games, providing users with another way to engage with content on the popular video service. However, this is not a full-fledged cloud-gaming experience, but rather a platform similar to Miniclip integrated within the social video site.

The new offering is currently in the experimental phase and is only available to select beta testers or participants. To check if you have been chosen, simply open YouTube and look for a “Playables” tab alongside the content on your home feed. If you are one of the fortunate few, you will be able to access the games on both the desktop website and mobile devices.

Although no list of published titles has been provided at this time, it has been reported that one of the games available is called Stack Bounce. This game involves controlling a ball to smash through rings using well-timed clicks. Interestingly, Stack Bounce was previously available on Google’s GameSnacks service.

While the current selection of games is relatively simple, the system does save game progress, which can be accessed via the “History” tab. This suggests that more complex experiences may be introduced in the future. It is logical to assume that YouTube could expand its game offerings beyond maneuvering a bouncing ball through rings.

YouTube is not the only video-streaming service exploring cloud gaming. Netflix has made significant advancements in this area over the past couple of years, expanding its services to select smart TVs and personal computers. Even TikTok has begun experimenting with in-app games and live trivia contests with cash prizes.

