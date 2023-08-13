YouTube Tests New Timed Warning Popup for Non-Premium Viewers

YouTube is stepping up its efforts to encourage more users to subscribe to its paid Premium service. The platform has begun testing a new version of its anti-adblocker popup for non-Premium viewers.

According to a post on Reddit, the updated warning includes a countdown timer in the top right corner, indicating how long the user has left before the ad will play. Initial reports suggest that the timer lasts for 30-60 seconds.

The rest of the warning box remains the same, explaining the benefits of YouTube Premium and providing the options to either “Allow YouTube Ads” or “Try YouTube Premium.”

A screenshot of the new warning popup was shared on Reddit, and multiple users confirmed seeing the timed warning, indicating that YouTube is currently testing this feature with a limited number of accounts.

Previously, in June, YouTube limited viewers to three videos when an ad blocker was detected. It later gave users the choice to allow ads or try YouTube Premium, which offers an ad-free experience for a monthly fee.

YouTube has been actively promoting its premium offering, which completely removes ads. Earlier this year, the platform introduced a “1080p Premium” video quality with a higher bit rate, and last week, this feature became available for desktop users.

The timed warning is the latest tactic employed by YouTube to deter non-paying users who have adblockers. While temporary fixes like VPNs and certain browsers exist, YouTube is likely planning ways to counter these methods.

However, many users are resistant to the Premium service due to its increasing costs. A recent price hike raised the individual monthly fee to $13.99 in the US, although prices remain lower in markets like India.

Despite growing backlash over YouTube’s intrusive promotions, the company, owned by Google, doesn’t appear to be backing down from this strategy. The timed warning popup is likely the next step in YouTube’s ongoing efforts to convert adblocker users into paid subscribers.