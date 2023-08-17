Linus Tech Tips YouTube Channel Pauses Production for Upload Changes

Linus Tech Tips, a popular YouTube channel, will not be uploading videos for the first time in over a decade. The parent company, Linus Media Group, has decided to pause production for at least a week in order to focus on long-term upload changes.

The decision comes after fellow tech review channel Gamers Nexus pointed out errors in Linus Tech Tips videos, including lax data reporting and factual mistakes. Linus Media Group addressed these concerns in a video, featuring the CEO and heads of various divisions, where they assured viewers that they would be correcting errors in their processes and personal judgment.

CEO Terren Tong, who recently took over the company, acknowledged the community’s demands for change but did not specifically mention Gamers Nexus. Linus Sebastian, the founder of Linus Tech Tips, continues to be involved with the company as the Chief Vision Officer.

Aside from data errors, Linus Media Group is also facing allegations regarding its workplace integrity. Former employee Madison Reeve shared her experience, detailing sexist and sexual remarks made by coworkers and a toxic work environment that did not allow for time off. She also stated that the company’s public promises did not align with the reality of the workplace.

To address these allegations, Linus Tech Group has committed to hiring a third-party investigator. They intend to conduct an internal review and publish the findings, as well as implement any necessary corrective actions.

These recent developments have prompted the company to prioritize making changes to their upload process and addressing workplace issues to maintain the trust of their audience and employees.