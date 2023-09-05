YouTube Enables Links from Shorts to Other Videos

YouTube has introduced a highly anticipated feature that allows creators to include links to other videos within their Shorts. This update comes shortly after YouTube disabled the ability to add links in Shorts comments and descriptions.

The new feature grants creators the ability to drive traffic and promote their content by seamlessly linking Shorts viewers to other videos on their channel. By leveraging this functionality, creators can now guide their audience towards related content, thereby increasing engagement and expanding their viewership.

Notably, the implementation of links in Shorts will empower creators to maximize their channel’s growth potential. They can strategically use this tool to promote videos that are performing particularly well, encouraging viewers to explore additional content on their channel.

While previously enabling links in comments and descriptions within Shorts, YouTube has now disabled this feature. This change ensures that creators maintain control over the content they produce and that links are used solely for promotional purposes.

Furthermore, YouTube plans to introduce metrics for link clicks in the near future. These metrics will provide creators with valuable insights into the effectiveness of their linked videos within Shorts, allowing them to refine their promotional strategies and optimize viewer engagement.

In conclusion, YouTube’s latest update granting creators the ability to include links in their Shorts will undoubtedly facilitate their channel growth and content promotion. With this new feature, creators can guide their audience towards related videos, enhancing engagement and ultimately expanding their viewership. As YouTube continues to refine and improve its Shorts feature, creators can look forward to gaining valuable metrics and insights into the impact of their linked content.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]

– [Source 3]

Definitions:

– Shorts: YouTube’s short-form video feature that allows creators to produce 15 to 60-second videos.

– Metrics: Measurable data and statistics that provide insights into performance and effectiveness.