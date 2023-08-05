YouTube Rolls Out 1080p Premium Tier to Desktop Web Users

YouTube has officially announced that its new 1080p Premium tier is now being rolled out to users on the desktop web client. This upgrade was first announced earlier this year and initially made available on iOS devices. It is exclusively offered to paying Premium subscribers and aims to enhance the viewing experience by upgrading the bitrate of the content, resulting in sharper images, more detail, and improved overall quality.

The confirmation came directly from YouTube to The Verge, stating that 1080p Premium is now being made available to web users. Although the upgraded 1080p tier can be seen on the web for both Premium and non-Premium users, clicking on it without a paid subscription will prompt a notice that an upgraded quality requires a Premium subscription. YouTube has also mentioned that some TV devices, including Google’s non-Android-based Chromecasts and game consoles, can now access this upgrade, although no specific details were provided.

This expansion marks the first time that YouTube has extended 1080p Premium beyond iOS devices. While back in June, there were reports of some Android users being able to stream content with a better bitrate, this functionality has not been widely rolled out.

