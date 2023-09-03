Understanding TV Sound Modes: What Do They Mean and Which One Should You Choose?

If you’ve ever scrolled through your TV settings, you may have come across different sound modes like ‘Standard’, ‘Movie’, ‘Music’, and ‘Sports’. But what do these modes actually do? In this article, we will explore the various sound modes found in today’s TVs and what sets them apart from one another.

The ‘Standard’ sound mode, as the name suggests, delivers a balanced sound without emphasizing on bass, treble, or voice channels. It is a good choice for standard TV broadcasts or if you prefer a neutral sound. However, it may lack clarity, particularly when it comes to speech.

The ‘Movie’ or ‘Cinema’ sound mode, optimized for watching movies, adds in more bass and treble, resulting in a bolder sound. Some TVs even offer a level of virtual surround sound effects in this mode. It is generally considered the best sound option, offering a dynamic and punchy audio experience.

In ‘Sports’ mode, the emphasis is on dialogue, as sports broadcasts mainly rely on commentary. This mode brings speech to the forefront while reducing bass and treble levels. While it may provide a wider soundstage than the ‘Standard’ mode, it does not offer the same level of balance or quality as the ‘Movie’ mode.

The ‘Music’ mode closely resembles the ‘Movie’ mode, with a more dynamic balance of levels and added bass and treble. While it is optimized for music-focused content, it does not offer any significant improvements over the ‘Movie’ mode.

The ‘Game’ sound mode aims to be as accurate as possible during intense gaming moments, reducing lag between audio and video and providing an immersive sound experience. While not the most common sound mode, it can be useful for gaming. However, the ‘Movie’ or ‘Standard’ modes are still recommended for a better overall audio experience.

Some TV manufacturers offer additional sound modes or enhancements. For example, LG includes ‘Clear Voice’ and ‘AI Sound Pro’ in its TVs, improving overall volume levels and enhancing surround sound effects. These modes can be beneficial for specific content but may have negative effects on the overall sound quality.

It is important to note that, while TV speakers can only do so much compared to soundbars or surround sound systems, the best TVs for sound will make the most of their sound modes to provide an immersive experience. While there are other settings that can be tweaked to enhance the built-in TV speakers, understanding the different sound modes can serve as a good starting point.

