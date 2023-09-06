Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic Receive Major Upgrades with One UI 5 Patch

Samsung has released a substantial update for its Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, as part of the ongoing One UI 5 rollout. This update, which follows the release of the patch for the Galaxy Watch 5 series, brings over 20 new features to the devices. Both wearables will receive the same patch, ensuring that users do not miss out on any enhancements.

One of the notable changes is the improvement to the sleep coach functionality on the Samsung Health app. The new update provides a more detailed result screen, making it easier for users to understand their sleep habits. Additionally, recommendations will now be displayed directly on the watch face, instead of the phone screen.

Furthermore, users will now have the option to create their own custom workout on the smartwatch if they cannot find one that suits their needs. The Galaxy Watch 4 will also track heart rate during jogs, helping users manage their exercise intensity.

In terms of usability, the update includes the implementation of universal gestures, allowing users to control their smartwatch without needing to touch the screen. Actions can be assigned to specific hand movements, such as shaking the wrist or making a fist.

Another quality-of-life upgrade is the addition of a Battery tile, which enables users to check the battery life of other connected devices, such as Galaxy Buds.

The update also brings improved phone controls, allowing users to take pictures using their smartphone’s camera directly from the smartwatch. This feature is limited to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 devices, and they must be in their respective Flex or Tent mode.

Other notable features of the update include on-device folders for better organization and the ability to pair the watch with another phone without requiring a factory reset. The collection of watch faces and apps will remain untouched during the process.

The update is currently available for Galaxy Watch 4 users in the United States, with availability in other countries still unknown. For more information and a list of the best Android smartwatches for 2023, be sure to check out TechRadar’s article.

Sources:

– Samsung official website

– TechRadar