Apple Testing 3D Printing for Smartwatch Chassis Production

Apple is reportedly exploring the use of 3D printing technology to manufacture the steel chassis for its upcoming smartwatches. This new approach would eliminate the need to cut large pieces of metal, reducing production time and minimizing material waste. If successful, Apple plans to expand the use of 3D printing to other products in the future.

Currently, Apple uses a traditional manufacturing process involving forging and CNC machine cutting to create the stainless-steel watches. However, the new technique, known as binder jetting, utilizes 3D printing to create a near-net shape of the device. The printed outline is then processed through sintering to form a material similar to traditional steel, after which the exact design and cutouts are milled.

The adoption of 3D printing technology for smartwatch production has given a boost to companies in the 3D printing industry, such as 3D Systems and Stratasys. Apple and its suppliers have been working on developing this technique for three years and have been testing it with steel cases for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9.

While Apple plans to use the revamped manufacturing process for future watches, there is no guarantee that the initial consumer shipments will utilize this technique. However, the company’s commitment to testing suggests a serious interest in implementing this approach. Apple is also exploring the application of 3D printing to its titanium Ultra watch in 2024.

Beyond the potential benefits to production efficiency and cost reduction, the use of 3D printing in manufacturing the smartwatch chassis aligns with Apple’s sustainability goals by minimizing material consumption. Additionally, Apple plans to replace leather with new materials in some of its iPhone cases and accessories to further enhance sustainability efforts.

The 3D printing project is being led by Apple’s manufacturing design team and overseen by Vice President Rob York. Although the process initially poses additional costs, it is expected to simplify production and potentially lower overall expenses in the long run. The current focus is on lower-volume products, while discussions are underway to explore the use of 3D printing on other devices, including Macs, iPads, and lower-end iPhones.

Apple’s decision to test new technologies with its smartwatches is not unprecedented, as the company previously introduced features on the Apple Watch before incorporating them into the iPhone. Similarly, this year’s high-end iPhones will use titanium, a material that debuted on the Apple Watch Ultra a year prior.

Sources:

– Bloomberg