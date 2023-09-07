Apple’s New Mental Health Features: A Closer Look

Apple is set to introduce mental health and wellness features in its latest software updates. Going beyond the standard health trackers, these new features aim to provide users with a comprehensive understanding of their mental well-being. The updates include a mood tracker called “State of Mind,” which prompts users to rate their feelings both randomly and daily. Mental health questionnaires will also be available, allowing users to screen for depression and anxiety and connect with licensed professionals if necessary.

One of the most innovative additions is a journaling app that collects user data from various sources, such as photos, texts, location, and fitness activities. This holistic approach aims to provide users with a complete picture of their everyday lives.

Apple’s extensive ecosystem allows the company to gather unique insights about users’ lives. With iOS 17, Apple aims to hold a mirror up to its users, allowing them to see their lives through their interactions with technology.

The new features are simple to use and visually appealing. Users can easily track their mental states by sliding on a scale from unpleasant to pleasant. They can also provide context by choosing from a list of emotions and factors influencing their mental state. Users can access a calendar and graph of daily mental states, enabling them to analyze the trends over time.

Although these features provide valuable information, it raises questions about the potential for users to shape their lives based on desirable graphs. There is a danger in relying solely on data interpretation and biases.

Apple’s privacy policy ensures that personal data will not be shared with third parties for marketing purposes. This sets Apple apart from platforms like TikTok, where algorithms are designed to categorize users for targeted advertising.

In conclusion, Apple’s new mental health features offer users a unique and comprehensive understanding of their mental well-being. While these tools provide valuable insights, it is essential to approach them with caution and recognize their limitations. Apple’s commitment to privacy ensures that users can trust the platform with their sensitive data.

