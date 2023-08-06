How to Set Up Apps Only Mode on Google TV

Google TV is a popular third-party smart TV interface that can be found on many 4K TVs. However, it may not be the best option for all viewers. With its personalized recommendations and constant stream of on-screen information, Google TV can be overwhelming and off-putting.

One of the main benefits of Roku’s smart interface, on the other hand, is its simplicity. When you turn on a Roku TV, you are greeted with a grid of your favorite streaming apps. There is not much “pushed” content, making it a more stripped-down and user-friendly interface. Similarly, the Apple TV 4K also has a minimalist apps-only interface, which is why it is often considered one of the best streaming devices.

That being said, Google TV is not necessarily a bad option. If you have a Google account, its personalized recommendations are usually accurate. However, if you find the interface to be too busy and intrusive, you can configure it to display in a simpler “Apps Only” format.

To set up Apps Only mode on Google TV, follow these steps:

1. From the main Google TV home screen, select the “Gear” icon at the top right of the screen, next to the Google TV logo.

2. This will take you to the TV’s Settings menu. From there, select the “Accounts & Sign In” option.

3. Choose your personal profile (Google TV allows for multiple profiles).

4. Select “Apps Only” from the menu options and switch the mode to “On.”

Once you have enabled Apps Only mode, your Google TV interface will resemble Roku’s interface. It will have a more minimalist layout that highlights your app library. Scrolling down will show additional selections in your library, and there is no set limit on the number of apps you can have.

Keep in mind that Apps Only mode eliminates personalized recommendations, as well as the ability to use search or Google Assistant. However, Google will still collect data from your use of other Google apps, such as YouTube and Chrome, to improve recommendations. If you ever decide to turn off Apps Only mode, this compiled data will be reflected.

Remember that smart TV interfaces, regardless of the brand, record your preferences and use that information to recommend content and sell you products. Enabling Apps Only mode on Google TV is one way to minimize the presence of a tech giant in your TV viewing experience, but it’s important to be aware of the ongoing data collection that occurs as long as your TV is connected to the internet.