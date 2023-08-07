Google Pixel August Update: Android Security and Bug Fixes

Google has released the August update for all Pixel devices, including the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and potentially the Pixel Watch. This update includes the Android security patch for August.

While Android 14 was not released in stable form as some had hoped, there is a possibility that it may arrive later this month. In the meantime, Pixel users can prepare their devices for the August update.

The over-the-air rollout of these updates should begin shortly, and users can also choose to manually flash images for a quicker update. Details of the August Google Pixel update builds for various devices are provided below:

Global:

– Pixel 4a: TQ3A.230805.001

– Pixel 4a (5G): TQ3A.230805.001

– Pixel 5: TQ3A.230805.001

– Pixel 5a (5G): TQ3A.230805.001

– Pixel 6: TQ3A.230805.001

– Pixel 6 Pro: TQ3A.230805.001

– Pixel 6a: TQ3A.230805.001

– Pixel 7: TQ3A.230805.001

– Pixel 7 Pro: TQ3A.230805.001

– Pixel 7a: TQ3A.230805.001

– Pixel Tablet: TQ3A.230805.001.B1

– Pixel Fold: TQ3C.230805.001.A3

– Pixel Watch: RWDC.230805.001

Japan:

– Pixel Fold: TQ3C.230805.001.A4

T-Mobile, MVNOs, and Google Fi (US):

– Pixel 6: TQ3A.230805.001.A1

– Pixel 6 Pro: TQ3A.230805.001.A1

– Pixel 6a: TQ3A.230805.001.A1

Verizon and MVNOs (US):

– Pixel 4a: TQ3A.230805.001.A2

– Pixel 4a (5G): TQ3A.230805.001.A2

– Pixel 5: TQ3A.230805.001.A2

– Pixel 5a (5G): TQ3A.230805.001.A2

– Pixel 6: TQ3A.230805.001.A2

– Pixel 6 Pro: TQ3A.230805.001.A2

– Pixel 6a: TQ3A.230805.001.A2

– Pixel 7: TQ3A.230805.001.A2

– Pixel 7 Pro: TQ3A.230805.001.A2

– Pixel 7a: TQ3A.230805.001.A3

– Pixel Fold: TQ3C.230805.001.B2

The update also includes bug fixes, such as resolving Bluetooth keyboard connectivity issues on the Pixel Fold and Tablet. Additionally, it addresses issues with Live Wallpapers displaying incorrectly in different device orientations and problems with the lock screen and home screen launcher search input on the Pixel Fold. The Pixel Tablet may experience flickering or glitches in Hub Mode, which are also addressed in this update.

Users can update their devices by going to Settings > System > System update. Alternatively, they can manually update by flashing the factory image or OTA .zip file. Detailed instructions for both methods can be found on the provided links.