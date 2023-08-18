CityLife

Apple Watch Bands Can Be Contaminated with Dangerous Bacteria, Study Finds

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 18, 2023
If you’ve never wondered just how clean that Apple Watch band of yours is, maybe now is the time to start. That’s after a new study reminded us all that surprising levels of bacteria can be found on them. Apple Watch bands, whether they’re made from rubber, cloth, leather, or even metal, could play host to bacteria that have the potential to prove deadly.

Research carried out by Florida Atlantic University (FAU) involved testing Apple Watch and Fitbit bands to see whether there was any correlation between the material used and whether bacteria built up on them. The study found that 95% of bands were contaminated with some sort of dangerous bacteria. Specifically, 85% were found with Staphylococcus spp which causes staph infections, while 60% had E. coli bacteria, and 30% carried potentially deadly Pseudomonas spp.

It was noted that people often don’t clean the bands that they wear. Participants who wore their watches during workouts showed the highest levels of bacteria, specifically Staphylococcal, reinforcing the importance of cleaning the product after any rigorous activity.

Rubber and plastic bands were found to harbor the most bacteria, while metal bands fared best in terms of bacteria build-up. The study suggests that it is crucial to regularly clean Apple Watch bands to reduce the risk of bacterial infections and related illnesses such as pneumonia and blood infections.

With the upcoming release of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, it is advisable for users to plan a regular cleaning routine for their bands to maintain hygiene and prevent potential health risks.

