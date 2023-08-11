Google’s New Safety Update for Android to Detect Unwanted Bluetooth Tiles

Google has released a new safety update for Android that aims to detect unwanted Bluetooth tiles, such as Apple AirTags, which have been used by bad actors to stalk people. This collaboration between Apple and Google is a response to the serious security problem caused by individuals covertly placing trackers on unsuspecting targets.

Activating the detection tool is a straightforward process. Open your phone’s Settings app and scroll down. If you are running Android 12 or newer, tap on “Safety & Emergency.” For devices running Android 11 or older, select “Personal Safety” instead. At the bottom of the screen, you will find a new entry called “Unknown tracker alerts.”

By tapping on the entry, you will be taken to the Unknown tracker alerts menu. The Allow Alerts switch will be turned on by default, enabling your Android phone to periodically scan for unknown Bluetooth tiles in your vicinity. If any are detected, you will receive a notification. The menu also displays when the last detection took place, and alerts are automatically deleted after 48 hours.

The Unknown tracker alerts page also provides links to an Android Help page, where users can learn what to do if they encounter an unwanted Bluetooth tile. The phone will display a map showing the initial detection location and the path taken. Users can also make the device emit a sound to locate the tracker more easily. Google even offers advice on contacting the police if users feel unsafe, as well as instructions on how to disable the tracker.

The current update is only capable of searching for Apple AirTags and does not support tiles from other brands. However, third-party companies have expressed their support for this technology, indicating the potential for expansion. The update is already being seen on Pixel and Samsung mobile devices, but it may be more widespread than initially thought.

To access this security feature, make sure you have installed the latest Android patch on your device.