Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for Amazing Deals

Samsung’s latest lineup of wearables, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, are set to impress. These smartwatches offer significant improvements over the previous generation. They are lighter, have larger displays with higher resolutions, and boast better battery life. Samsung promises 30 to 40 hours of usage, depending on the use of the always-on display feature. Although they come at a high price, there are pre-order deals available, including an exclusive offer from Digital Trends, to help you save some money.

Act quickly, as the pre-order period is nearly over. Starting next week, these devices will be readily available. Samsung’s own pre-order bonus includes a free fabric band with any purchase, and there is also an opportunity to save up to $250 with eligible trade-ins. Additionally, Digital Trends offers an exclusive deal where users can save $50 at checkout by using their provided link.

The most noticeable changes in the new Galaxy Watch lineup are the larger screens. The smaller frame features a 1.3-inch screen, while the larger frame has a 1.5-inch screen. This makes it easier for consumers to choose which watch size suits them best. Furthermore, the watches now come with the Exynos W930 processor, which Samsung claims to be 18% faster than the previous generation, resulting in a snappier performance.

On the software side, both watches run on Samsung OneUI 5 layered over Android 13, creating a seamless ecosystem. Health tracking has also seen notable improvements, including automatic alerts for irregular heart rhythms, fall detection, and sleep coaching features that bring the Galaxy Watch 6 on par with the top-tier Apple Watches.

If you are in the market for a premium smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are among the best options from Samsung. Fortunately, there are several ways to get them at a discounted price. Samsung offers trade-in discounts of up to $250, depending on the model you trade in. There is also the exclusive Digital Trends offer of $50 off at checkout, along with a free fabric strap included with your pre-order.

Don’t miss out on these attractive deals, as they will be gone once the devices officially launch next week. Seize the opportunity to pre-order or purchase the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 now.