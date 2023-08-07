Be cautious when buying old Chromebooks as they won’t receive further updates

Chromebooks are popular for their affordability and reliance on the cloud-based Chrome OS. However, it has been discovered that some old Chromebooks are still being sold without proper disclosure of their end-of-life status. The US Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) has pointed out that these end-of-life Chromebooks are available on marketplace platforms like Amazon and Walmart.

One such device is the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302, which was released in 2018 and reached its Automatic Update Expiration (AUE) date on June 1, 2023. This means that the laptop will no longer receive security or platform updates from Google. Despite this, the Chromebook Flip C302 is currently being sold for $550 on Amazon and $820 on Walmart.

In addition to the Chromebook Flip C302, there are other devices that have also reached their Auto-Update Expiration dates. These include the Acer Chromebook 11 (C771, C771T), Acer Chromebook 14 for Work (CP5-471), Dell Chromebook 13 (3380), HP Chromebook 13 G1, Lenovo ThinkPad 13, and Samsung Chromebook Pro.

Furthermore, the Acer Chromebook Tab 10 (D651N), ASUS Chromebook Tablet CT100, ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA, CTL Chromebook Tablet Tx1 for Education, and Samsung Chromebook Plus will also no longer receive updates from August 1, 2023.

It is important to note that purchasing these expired Chromebooks is not recommended, especially for students. These devices may still technically function, but they will not be able to access secure websites, which can pose a problem for exams and other educational purposes.

Marketplace platforms like Amazon and Walmart share some responsibility for this issue, as they do not prominently display the end-of-life status of these devices. Many consumers may unknowingly purchase these Chromebooks without realizing that they will not receive further software updates.

It is advisable to be cautious when buying Chromebooks and to ensure that the device is still within its update lifecycle.