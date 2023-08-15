Samsung Post-Launch Deals on Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Watch 6 Series

For those who missed out on the pre-order deals, there’s still a chance to save money on Samsung’s latest devices. The Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Watch 6 series are all available at discounted prices.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung’s largest foldable phone, is currently offering trade-ins of up to $1,000 off. In addition to the trade-in value, Samsung is also doubling the storage from 256GB to 512GB at no extra cost. Students can enjoy an additional 15% off, making it a great deal on this impressive device.

If you’re looking for a smaller foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a solid choice. Samsung is currently offering trade-ins of up to $600 off the device. While they won’t double the storage, trading in an old device such as the Galaxy S9 can still get you $200 off. Students can also get an extra 10% off with a student email.

As for the Galaxy Watch 6 series, both the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are available at up to $250 off with trade-ins. This means you can grab the Galaxy Watch 6 for as low as $99 or the Watch 6 Classic for $149. Even if you have an older model like the Galaxy Watch 3, you can save $150 off the Watch 6 Classic. Unfortunately, the free band promotion has ended, but students can still enjoy an additional 15% off.

To take advantage of these post-launch deals, visit the respective links below to explore the offers on Samsung’s own store:

