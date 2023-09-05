How to Get a Top-tier Space Suit Early in Starfield

In the highly anticipated game Starfield, players have been discovering various ways to procure different suits for their characters. Some can be purchased from vendors, while others can be found through exploration and looting. However, it seems there is a clever way to obtain one of the better suits, the Mark 1 Spacesuit, quite early in the game.

The Mark 1 Spacesuit, which includes the Helmet and Pack, is stored in a locked glass cabinet in the basement of The Lodge. Players can attempt to pick the lock conventionally, but unless they have high-level lock-picking skills, they will be unable to open it. However, players have discovered that by positioning their cursor in a specific way, they can bypass the lock and acquire the suit without any hassle.

Our own Ian demonstrated this method in a video, showing that it may take a bit of time to find the right position to trigger the prompt allowing access to the suit. Once achieved, players can effortlessly obtain the Mark 1 Spacesuit, making it a fantastic early-game acquisition.

It is important to note that this method is likely unintentional and may be patched by Bethesda in future updates. Therefore, if you want to avail yourself of this opportunity, it is advisable to act swiftly before it is resolved.

In other news, players of Starfield have also been exploring the game’s character creator and ship creator. Some notable figures from popular media, such as Walter White from Breaking Bad and Tony Soprano, have been lovingly recreated within the game’s RPG. Additionally, players have been showcasing their creativity by designing ships inspired by iconic vessels like the Millennium Falcon, Serenity from Firefly, and the Starship Enterprise.

Source: Adapted from [Source Article]