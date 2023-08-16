Starfield, Bethesda’s Upcoming Space RPG, Goes Gold

Starfield, the highly anticipated space-based RPG from Bethesda, has reached an important milestone in its development. The game has gone gold, which means it has passed certification and is now preparing for release. The studio has announced that preloading on PC and Xbox will begin soon.

According to Bethesda Game Studios, players on Xbox Series consoles will be able to preload Starfield starting from August 17. PC players, on the other hand, will have to wait until August 30 to download the game via Steam. Starfield is scheduled for release on September 6.

Preloading allows players to have the game installed and ready to play ahead of its official launch. This means that players can have Starfield loaded on their devices up to three weeks prior to its release, ensuring that they are prepared and able to dive into the game as soon as it becomes available.

There is some speculation that players may find ways to play Starfield earlier than its official release date. Similar to what happened with Cyberpunk 2077, where players manipulated their console’s location and time data to gain early access, it is possible that players might attempt the same with Starfield. However, there is no guarantee that this method will work, as some games have measures in place to prevent this.

With over 1,000 planets to explore, Starfield is shaping up to be one of Bethesda’s most ambitious projects since The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The game offers a vast and immersive experience, and players are eagerly awaiting its release. Let’s hope that Starfield lives up to expectations and avoids the technical issues that plagued games like Skyrim on the Nintendo Switch and Fallout 76.