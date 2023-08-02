CityLife

Starfield Crossplay and Cross Saves Confirmed as Xbox Play Anywhere Tag Appears on Store Page

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 2, 2023
The upcoming RPG game, Starfield, by Bethesda has seemingly confirmed crossplay and cross saves as its store page was recently updated with the ‘Xbox Play Anywhere’ tag. This means that players who purchase the PC version of Starfield will be able to access it on Xbox consoles and vice versa. Additionally, their save data will be available regardless of the platform they are playing on.

Previously, there was no official word from Bethesda or Microsoft regarding crossplay and cross saves in Starfield. However, the updated store page now carries the ‘Xbox Play Anywhere’ and ‘Xbox cloud saves’ labels, suggesting that these features will indeed be enabled in the game.

Having crossplay and cross saves provides added security for players’ Starfield progress. Imagine investing countless hours in the game, only for your PC to encounter a bug that prevents you from accessing your save. With the Play Anywhere feature, your save will remain accessible, allowing you to continue playing on either an Xbox Series X or Series S.

Furthermore, players can also acquire the standard edition of Starfield through a subscription to Game Pass.

As the launch of Starfield approaches, it is crucial to familiarize yourself with the game’s character creation system to ensure a smooth start to your intergalactic journey. If you still desire more information, our new Database surpasses a regular Starfield wiki, offering daily news, searchable databanks, and interactive tools to enhance your gameplay experience.

