How to Obtain Starfield’s Mark I Spacesuit

Vicky Stavropoulou

Sep 5, 2023
If you’re playing the open-world spacefaring RPG Starfield, there is a unique item that you might easily overlook: the Mark I Spacesuit. This goated spacesuit is locked behind a glass case and can be obtained very early in the game if you’re sly and tricky enough.

As you start the story of Starfield, you join the ranks of Constellation, an artifact-hunting group in search of answers about the universe. The group’s headquarters, known as The Lodge, is located in New Atlantis in the Alpha Centauri system. In The Lodge, you can take on missions, chat with members, and use the facilities to upgrade your weapons and suits.

In the basement of The Lodge, hidden behind a couple of double doors, lies the Mark I Spacesuit. To access it, you need to navigate through the basement until you reach a storage room with a covered couch and some boxes. In the back-left corner of this room, you’ll find the spacesuit locked behind a Master-level locked hexagonal glass case.

However, instead of attempting to pick the lock (which requires a high Security skill level), you can use a glitch to peek through a crack in the case and grab the Mark I Spacesuit without any hassle. By placing the reticle at the right corner of the glass, you can “open” the mannequin on which the suit rests. This glitch allows you to obtain the spacesuit early in the game, providing you with solid defensive stats against physical, energy, and electromagnetic damage.

The Mark I Spacesuit consists of a helmet, pack, and suit, and its perks may vary when you find it. It can offer additional reductions in energy and explosive damage, increased carrying capacity, and increased melee damage. These stats are far better than most other early-game items you’ll find in Starfield.

By obtaining the Mark I Spacesuit early on, you can create a powerful character build and enhance your gameplay experience in Starfield. So, don’t miss out on this amazing item!

