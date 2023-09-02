A Sneak Peek at the PlayStation Portal Remote Player

The highly anticipated PlayStation Portal Remote Player is now available for preorder at the PlayStation Direct online store. Priced at $199.99, this handheld companion for the PS5 is set to revolutionize the gaming experience.

Sony has been working diligently on the release of the PlayStation Portal Remote Player. Originally known as “Project Q” when it was first teased in May 2023, the company has now unveiled the official specs and release date of November 15. As of August 31, eager gamers can secure their preorder through PlayStation Direct.

Designed for PS5 gamers who enjoy the convenience and portability of handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch, the PlayStation Portal Remote Player promises to bring the PS5 experience “in the palm of your hand.”

It’s worth noting that the PlayStation Portal has some key distinctions from other handheld consoles. First and foremost, it requires a PS5 console, which needs to be connected to your home WiFi. Unlike other handheld gaming devices, you won’t be able to take it on the go when traveling. It is an addition to, rather than a replacement for, a standalone PS5 console. Nonetheless, many players will appreciate the chance to enjoy the PS5’s stunning titles and graphics on a remote handheld player. This new device may even resolve disputes over access to the family TV when only one is available.

The PlayStation Portal Remote Player is equipped with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an impressive 8-inch LCD screen with 1080p resolution and 60fps. Unfortunately, PS VR2 games and titles accessed through PlayStation Plus Premium’s cloud streaming are not supported by the remote player.

Currently, there is a limit of one console per order. To avoid falling victim to price gougers, it is recommended that interested individuals preorder the PlayStation Portal Remote Player as soon as possible.

