How to Change the X Icon and Name Back to Twitter on Your Phone

Many Twitter users are frustrated with Elon Musk’s decision to rebrand Twitter as “X” and change its icon. However, there is a way to revert back to the original Twitter icon and name on your smartphone.

Since Musk took over Twitter in late 2022, there have been several changes that users are displeased with. In late July, Musk announced via a tweet that the iconic bird logo and terms like “tweet” would be replaced with the brand “X.” If you’re wondering why you suddenly have the X app on your phone, it’s because you updated the Twitter app or have auto-update enabled.

If you have an iPhone, you can change the X icon and name by following these steps:

1. Download a Twitter icon to your phone and save it as a photo.

2. Open the “Shortcuts” app on your iPhone.

3. Tap on “All Shortcuts” from the main Shortcuts screen.

4. Create a new shortcut by tapping the “+” sign on the top right corner.

5. Tap on “Open App” and search for “X.”

6. Tap the “share” button on the bottom bar and select “Add to Home Screen.”

7. Change the “home screen name and icon” to “Twitter” or any other preferred name.

8. Choose the Twitter icon photo you downloaded as the app icon.

9. Tap “Add” at the top right to save the changes.

10. Finally, remove the old X icon from your home screen.

For Android users, the process may vary depending on the phone model, but you can try using the Shortcut Maker app:

1. Download a Twitter icon to your phone and save it as a photo.

2. Download the Shortcut Maker app from the Play Store.

3. Open Shortcut Maker and select “Apps” from the options menu.

4. Find and tap on “X” in the list.

5. Edit the label name to “Twitter” and choose your Twitter icon from your photos.

6. Create the shortcut and add it to your home screen.

7. Note that Shortcut Maker may add an arrow to signify that it’s an alias, not a separate app.

Keep in mind that changing the icon and name back to Twitter will only affect your home screen. Inside the app, it will still appear as “X,” and the branding will remain the same.