Bethesda’s Starfield Available for Pre-order with a 17% Discount

Bethesda’s highly anticipated RPG game, Starfield, is set to be one of the biggest releases of the year. If you can’t wait to get your hands on the game and want to save some money, we’ve found a great deal for you. Fanatical is currently offering a staggering 17% discount on both the Steam and Windows editions of Starfield.

You can pre-order the Standard Edition for $58.09 / £49.79 or grab the Premium Edition for $82.99 / £71.37. This discount applies to both the full and early access versions of the game.

For Xbox users, Starfield will be available on Game Pass with the option to upgrade to the full version or purchase it outright.

If you decide to pre-order, you’ll receive the Old Mars Skin pack, which includes three bonus skins: Laser Cutter, Deep Mining Helmet, and Deep Mining Pack. Opting for the Premium Edition will give you even more goodies, such as the Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release), up to five days of early access, the Constellation Skin Pack (Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet, and Boost Pack), and access to the Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack.

Bethesda’s Starfield marks their first original universe in 25 years, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release. While you wait, we’ve got you covered with all the information you need about Starfield companions and traits. Explore the vast universe that Todd Howard and his team have created and enjoy these pre-order savings.