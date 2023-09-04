Kemco Announces Physical Yggdra Union 3-in-1 Special Edition for Switch

Kemco, a Japanese game development company, has revealed that it will release a physical Yggdra Union 3-in-1 Special Edition for the Nintendo Switch on January 25, 2024. This special edition is part of Kemco’s new line of games called “Bundle Games.”

The Yggdra Union 3-in-1 Special Edition will include three RPG titles developed by Sting: Yggdra Union: We’ll Never Fight Alone, Gloria Union: Twin Fates in Blue Ocean FHD Edition, and Blaze Union: Story to Reach the Future Remaster. Currently, all three titles are only available digitally in Japan.

Yggdra Union: We’ll Never Fight Alone is a tactical RPG that features turn-based combat and a compelling story. Players command a group of characters as they navigate through strategic battles and make choices that influence the game’s outcome. The game originally released on the Game Boy Advance in 2006 and has since received positive reviews for its engaging gameplay and deep narrative.

Gloria Union: Twin Fates in Blue Ocean FHD Edition is a direct sequel to Yggdra Union. It takes place in the same world but introduces new characters and further expands the story. The game also offers tactical RPG gameplay with multiple branching paths and endings.

Blaze Union: Story to Reach the Future Remaster is another tactical RPG set in a different time period than the previous two games. Players face off against enemies in grid-based battles, utilizing different units and tactics to emerge victorious. The remastered edition features updated graphics and additional content.

Kemco’s decision to release a physical version of these games provides Switch owners with a convenient option to add these beloved RPG titles to their collection. Whether fans are new to the series or looking to revisit them, the Yggdra Union 3-in-1 Special Edition offers a nostalgic and immersive gaming experience.

Sources: Kemco, Gematsu

Definitions:

– RPG: Role-playing game.

– Switch: Nintendo Switch, a popular gaming console.

– Sting: A game development company.

– Yggdra Union: We’ll Never Fight Alone: A tactical RPG released in 2006.

– Gloria Union: Twin Fates in Blue Ocean FHD Edition: A direct sequel to Yggdra Union.

– Blaze Union: Story to Reach the Future Remaster: A tactical RPG set in a different time period.

Sources:

– Kemco announcement

– Gematsu article