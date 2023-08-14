Leak Reveals More Images of USB-C Components for the iPhone 15

New leaked images have emerged, showcasing the components of the iPhone 15 range with the USB-C connector. This leak solidifies the speculation that Apple will be making the switch from the Lightning to USB-C charging port. Due to recent law changes in the European Union and Saudi Arabia, Apple’s transition to USB-C is not a matter of if, but when.

With the launch of the iPhone 15 range approaching, it is highly likely that the supply chain is currently producing the necessary components. This leak follows previous leaks, one of which was deemed to be fake, while the other appeared to be more credible. The latest leak, shared by renowned leaker Majin Bu on X/Twitter, includes seven images showcasing the components of the iPhone 15 Plus. The images include an overview of the entire component assembly, closeups of the USB-C connectors, and identifying labels.

According to Majin Bu, one of the images reveals a packaged chip labeled as “3LD3,” which they speculate is a self-designed chip with unknown functionality. Majin Bu also notes that similar plastic packaged chips in the past have been used for transmission encryption.

It is worth mentioning that Majin Bu has a history of leaking images without proper credit, making it difficult to establish the authenticity of these leaks until Apple officially releases the product.

While the move to USB-C has long been rumored due to its speed and interoperability benefits, Apple may have additional exciting updates in store for the iPhone 15 range. Rumors suggest that Apple could potentially raise the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, adding more anticipation to the upcoming launch.