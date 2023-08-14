CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Leak Reveals More Images of USB-C Components for the iPhone 15

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 14, 2023
Leak Reveals More Images of USB-C Components for the iPhone 15

New leaked images have emerged, showcasing the components of the iPhone 15 range with the USB-C connector. This leak solidifies the speculation that Apple will be making the switch from the Lightning to USB-C charging port. Due to recent law changes in the European Union and Saudi Arabia, Apple’s transition to USB-C is not a matter of if, but when.

With the launch of the iPhone 15 range approaching, it is highly likely that the supply chain is currently producing the necessary components. This leak follows previous leaks, one of which was deemed to be fake, while the other appeared to be more credible. The latest leak, shared by renowned leaker Majin Bu on X/Twitter, includes seven images showcasing the components of the iPhone 15 Plus. The images include an overview of the entire component assembly, closeups of the USB-C connectors, and identifying labels.

According to Majin Bu, one of the images reveals a packaged chip labeled as “3LD3,” which they speculate is a self-designed chip with unknown functionality. Majin Bu also notes that similar plastic packaged chips in the past have been used for transmission encryption.

It is worth mentioning that Majin Bu has a history of leaking images without proper credit, making it difficult to establish the authenticity of these leaks until Apple officially releases the product.

While the move to USB-C has long been rumored due to its speed and interoperability benefits, Apple may have additional exciting updates in store for the iPhone 15 range. Rumors suggest that Apple could potentially raise the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, adding more anticipation to the upcoming launch.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

The Importance of Regular Exercise

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Future Update May Allow Character Appearance Changes in Baldur’s Gate 3

Aug 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Introduces “Rain Water Touch” Feature for Wet Screen Usage

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Satellite

Intelsat and SES Complete C-Band Clearing, Set to Receive Billions in Payments

Aug 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Creation of the Laptop Touchpad and Its Different Types

Aug 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Revolutionizing Telecommunications: The Role of Electrochemical Sensors in Modern Technology

Aug 14, 2023 0 Comments
Satellite

Collins Aerospace Awarded $36 Million Contract for Satellite Communications Pod

Aug 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments